ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and $14,493.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,946.29 or 0.99858882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00238816 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00104783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00141950 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00275594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.