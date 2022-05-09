RedFOX Labs Market Cap Reaches $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00309289 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00074727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000212 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

