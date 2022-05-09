Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Lowered to GBX 784 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.13) to GBX 784 ($9.79) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 710 ($8.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.24) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.49) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Redrow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 853.43 ($10.66).

LON RDW opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.22) on Friday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 494.60 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 607.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($154,653.34). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($4,947.15).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

