Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (FINE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.93 million and $658,277.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00182931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00572729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,042.23 or 1.88609598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

