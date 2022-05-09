Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Trimmed by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 3.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $64,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $3.80 on Monday, reaching $193.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.98. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.