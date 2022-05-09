RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.30 and the highest is $6.89. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $16.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $19.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $24.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.64. 7,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

