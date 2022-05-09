Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.51

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNSHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($54.25) to GBX 4,600 ($56.71) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,122.67.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.