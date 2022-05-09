REPO Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $183,371.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REPO has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00592552 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00035796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,152.96 or 1.93082879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.