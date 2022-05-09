Reviewing ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ESAB and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 1 3 1 0 2.00

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus price target of $5.98, indicating a potential upside of 269.14%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than ESAB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESAB and Velodyne Lidar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 5.44 -$212.24 million ($1.14) -1.42

ESAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar -440.65% -69.35% -56.71%

Summary

Velodyne Lidar beats ESAB on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

