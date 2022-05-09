RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 864,084 shares.The stock last traded at $286.82 and had previously closed at $293.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.11.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $916,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in RH by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

