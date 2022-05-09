Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,990. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

