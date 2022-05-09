Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 491,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,088. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $2,358,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

