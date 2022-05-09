RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,203 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,632,554 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.