RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $16.93 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.95. 2,077,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

