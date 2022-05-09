RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $8.51 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 165,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 118,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.11. 6,528,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

