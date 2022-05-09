RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $88.56. 7,191,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.22 and a 12-month high of $113.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.