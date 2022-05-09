RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 92,444 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,444 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.6% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $50,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,794,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,901,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. 1,639,903 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

