RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 45,381 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,381 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.67. 26,755,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,855,566. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

