RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,481,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 669,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after acquiring an additional 140,418 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $$100.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $100.06.

