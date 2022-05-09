RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

