Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 6.52, but opened at 6.17. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 6.24, with a volume of 15,449 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is 8.14 and its 200-day moving average is 10.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

