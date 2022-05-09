Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
RMTI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
