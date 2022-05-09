Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

RMTI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

