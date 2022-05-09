Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $77.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:RCI opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

