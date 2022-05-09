ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.62 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $677,102.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00189940 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

