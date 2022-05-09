Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

