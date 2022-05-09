Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 620.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 620.82 ($7.76).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 355 ($4.43) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.77) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.49) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

LON RMG traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 323.10 ($4.04). 2,896,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 346.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.50. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 316.10 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.67).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

