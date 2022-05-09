Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$39.00.

RUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.61.

TSE:RUS opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$29.38 and a one year high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

