Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $72.91. 646,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

