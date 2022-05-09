Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $99.60 Average PT from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of RHP traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 622,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

