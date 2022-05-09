Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.21

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 1139480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Several research analysts have commented on SBB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.