Sakura Bloom Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $120,673.93 and approximately $86,722.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.00900536 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

