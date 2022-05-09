Saputo (TSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.62

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.62 and last traded at C$26.22, with a volume of 559987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.