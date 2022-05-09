Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIS. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.85.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$15.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$978.59 million and a PE ratio of 81.50. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$15.15 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.94.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

