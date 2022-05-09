Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Cut to 375.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBBTF. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.50.

Shares of SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

