Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,012,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,017 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $90,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,978,000 after acquiring an additional 681,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,002,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,225,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock valued at $227,621,630. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

