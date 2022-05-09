Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter worth $99,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter worth $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.82 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

