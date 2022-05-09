Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 893 shares.The stock last traded at $3,910.00 and had previously closed at $3,925.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

