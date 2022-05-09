Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NYSE SEB traded down $26.07 on Monday, reaching $3,898.95. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,575.84 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,064.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

