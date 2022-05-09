Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $115.07

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.07 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 15654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,258 shares of company stock worth $7,476,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $268,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

