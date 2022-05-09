SEB Equities Lowers Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) to Hold

SEB Equities downgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Traton from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Traton from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.50 ($25.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of TRATF opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Traton has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

