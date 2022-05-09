SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $10.35. 108,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $874.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.01.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

