Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $263.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

