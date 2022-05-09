Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $73.43 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.