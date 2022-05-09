Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $271.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.73 and its 200-day moving average is $301.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $260.23 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

