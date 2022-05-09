Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $101.84 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

