Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Carrier Global by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 9,081.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 839,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

