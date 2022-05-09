Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.70.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.