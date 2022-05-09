Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $426,873,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $80.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

