Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $64,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $383.94 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.75 and a 200 day moving average of $410.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

