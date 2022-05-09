Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 533 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $170.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

